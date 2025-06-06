Dark Side of the Ring ends its sixth season

Dark Side of the Ring ended its sixth season on Vice last week after 10 new episodes aired. Season seven has not been officially announced yet but producers did ask a question on social media asking what potential topics they could cover for the new season.

The first two episodes, Mick Foley: Hell In A Cell and Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser From Helsinki, never had its viewership published for some reason. The same goes for episode four, Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon.

In other episodes, Big Van Vader was the third one with 106,000 viewers and 0.02 in 18-49. Episode five was The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham and that did 134,000 viewers and a 0.04 in 18-49. ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert was episode six and had 68,000 viewers and 0.01 in 18-49. Episode seven was titled Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes and it did 73,000 viewers and 0.02 in 18-49. Episode eight was Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik and drew 102,000 viewers and a 0.02 in 18-49. The Scream Queen: Daffney was episode nine and did 140,000 viewers and 0.03 in 18-49. The final episode, #10, was Becoming Muhammad Hassan and drew 90,000 viewers and 0.02 in 18-49.

