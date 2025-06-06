Chelsea Green interviews Ana de Armas (video), plus notes on Drew McIntyre, Rebel, & Summer Rae

Jun 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Happy 40th Birthday to Drew McIntyre!

Chelsea Green interviewed Ana de Armas for the Ballerina Movie.

Chelsea kept going on about how she was a future WWE Hall of Famer, two time tag team champ and the first and longest ever reigning US Women’s Champion.

– AEW’s Rebel posted:

It’s not a Tumah ~ Kindegarten Cop. Ok, it is, but it’s out now ☺️. Still healing from when I was hospitalized last May 2024.

Summer Rae still sizzling…

