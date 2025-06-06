Behind-the-scenes tension reported between The Rock and WWE

Wolfgang shared an inside story that hinted at behind-the-scenes tension between The Rock and WWE before WrestleMania XL. He described how their scheduled filming days got disrupted:

“There’s a whole backstory that we arrived on Monday night. Tuesday was supposed to be day one and then Wednesday was day two and Thursday if we needed it.” But things didn’t go as planned. “We got there on the Monday, on the Tuesday I don’t know what happened and I don’t want to start any rumours here, but there was a bit of a falling out about, ‘You come pick me up in your private plane. No, no no, you come pick me up. I’ll be here, you come get me.'” Due to this disagreement, “Tuesday was scrapped. They just couldn’t get off the runway, they said there was a problem with the plane.”

Instead of working, Wolfgang and his fellow wrestlers ended up enjoying the unexpected break: “Myself, Mark and Joe just got a free day in Los Angeles where we just got to go be tourists. Hit the gym, went down the pier. It was a fantastic day.” Reflecting on the situation, he suggested ego may have been the real issue: “To be honest, I think it was just someone big leaguing the other one. I think it was a case of, ‘No, I don’t drive to you. You collect me.’ That’s the way I like to think it was.” Despite the disruption, he concluded with a positive spin: “But regardless, the boys and I got a free day in LA.”

