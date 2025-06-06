Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) on the recent WWE departures including R-Truth

Former WWE star Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) on the recent departures including R-Truth.

“Say what you want about Vince, Vince cared about his talent and he cared about the fans. Everything else in his life is his business and whatever he’s dealing with.

“Guys like Taker, someone who’s been loyal. When you watch Vince talk about Taker, he starts crying because he loves him and his loyalty. R-Truth has been nothing but loyal, he’s done everything that’s ever been asked. He’s gotten everything to work, even some sh*t that’s really questionable over the years, he’s made very entertaining. I think if you’re sitting in that locker room, you have to realize, ‘Oh sh-t, if I’m not on TV for a month, it could be me next.’

“I think for the locker room, they’re gonna come to a harsh realization that loyalty no longer matters. I think that it has become what the NFL a little bit is, a paper league, in my opinion, where it’s no longer about the person, it’s about what’s on paper.”

(source: Busted Open)