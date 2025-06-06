6/5/25 TNA Impact Results

– Indi Hartwell defeats Tasha Steelz.

After the match, Mustufa Ali came out and shoved Tasha across the ring. Jason Hotch stepped in to defend her and got in Mustufa’s face.

– Moose retained the TNA X-Division Championship against Eric Young in a hard fought match. After the match, Eric Young snapped and attacked a planted fan at ringside.

– M And Heather By Elegance defeated Harley Hudson and Myla Grace in a great match.

– Xia Brookside defeated Rosemary in a Monsters Ball Match.

– We hear from Elijah, who calls out Trick Williams through song, saying that he is built on hype and not heart and can talk the talk but cannot walk the walk. He then proclaims that that he will bring the TNA World Championship home to stay.

– Santino was passionate about his match tomorrow with Robert Stone with the winner becoming director of authority

– In the MainEvent Matt Hardy, Leon Slater and Mike Santana defeated the team of the TNA World Tag Champs the Nemeth’s and Frankie Kazarian in a 6 man tag team match.

– Announce for TNA Against All Odds Countdown, it will be The Elegance Brand taking on Xia Brookside, Myla Grace and Harley Hudson in a 6 women tag team match.

– At Against All Odds, it will be The System, as they will be taking on Leon Slater, The Hardy’s and a person TBD.

– At Against All Odds, First Class will be hosting the PentHouse, with the special guest Mike Santana, plus Mustafa vs. Jason Hotch.

