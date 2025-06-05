WWE News and Notes
– Big E is giving away a year’s worth of burritos to one customer at Pancheros Mexican Grill in Somerset, MA on June 12 between 6pm – 7:30pm
(source: The Herald News)
– Toni Storm expressed her support for Mariah May’s addition to WWE NXT by liking her NXT Video on IG
– Speaking of May, she posted:
– The June 3rd episode of NXT averaged 684,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating
