Tony Khan thanks fans for watching Fyter Fest, announces another four hour block next week

Thank you all who watched #AEWFyterFest tonight!

We’re blessed to work for the greatest company @wbd

+

honored we were asked for 4 hours of AEW tv tonight!

Not only was it the first time we’ve done 4 hour @AEWonTV,

I believe that it was the first 4+ hour live wrestling tv EVER!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025