Tony Khan thanks fans for watching Fyter Fest, announces another four hour block next week
– Tony Khan, thanks everyone for watching the 4-Hour Special Event of AEW Fyter Fest
Thank you all who watched #AEWFyterFest tonight!
We’re blessed to work for the greatest company @wbd
+
honored we were asked for 4 hours of AEW tv tonight!
Not only was it the first time we’ve done 4 hour @AEWonTV,
I believe that it was the first 4+ hour live wrestling tv EVER!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025
– Announced for next week…
#AEWSummerBlockbuster
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
This Wednesday, 6/11
Women’s World Champion
Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart
Mercedes Moné on commentary
Before #AEWAllInTexas,
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado will be ringside when Timeless Toni Storm fights @TheJuliaHart 1-on-1 WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/tdXWjQtlNa
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025
#AEWSummerBlockbuster
8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS/Max
Wednesday 6/11@toxic_thekla vs Queen @amisylle
When Thekla continued to punish @RealLadyFrost after her #AEWFyterFest debut win tonight, Queen Aminata chased away The Toxic Spider!
They’ll settle the score
Thekla vs Aminata
WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/VYeLFnrwHF
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025
plus..
Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher