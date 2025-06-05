Tay Melo returns (video), Okada vs. Omega announced for All In Texas
– Tay Melo is back and saves Anna Jay from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.
SHE'S BACK! @TayMelo returns to help @AnnaJay___ against @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord!
Watch #AEWFyterFest LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/StG1nr5JeX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2025
– Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All Match with the AEW Continental Title & AEW International Title on the line is made official for All In Texas.
Saturday, 7/12
Arlington, TX @GlobeLifeField#AEWAllInTexas
Winner Takes All
Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada
vs
International Champion@KennyOmegamanX
History will be made in one of wrestling’s most iconic rivalries
at @AEW All In Texas:
Okada vs Omega
Winner Takes All! pic.twitter.com/pUvgfVrtxb
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025