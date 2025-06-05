Tay Melo returns (video), Okada vs. Omega announced for All In Texas

– Tay Melo is back and saves Anna Jay from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All Match with the AEW Continental Title & AEW International Title on the line is made official for All In Texas.

Saturday, 7/12

Arlington, TX @GlobeLifeField#AEWAllInTexas Winner Takes All

Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada

vs

International Champion@KennyOmegamanX History will be made in one of wrestling’s most iconic rivalries

at @AEW All In Texas:

Okada vs Omega

Winner Takes All! pic.twitter.com/pUvgfVrtxb — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025