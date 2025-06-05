Tay Melo returns (video), Okada vs. Omega announced for All In Texas

Jun 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tay Melo is back and saves Anna Jay from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All Match with the AEW Continental Title & AEW International Title on the line is made official for All In Texas.

