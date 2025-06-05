Sting added to Starrcast at All In: Texas weekend

The Sting 2025 Or Never tour has added another stop: Arlington, Texas at Starrcast.

Earlier this year, the multi-time champion announced the tour which will take him to multiple cities in the United States and United Kingdom donning the face paint and wrestling gear for the last time.

Sting will still do fan conventions beyond 2025 however he will not be appearing as the Crow Sting.

The Starrcast fan convention will take place at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 during the AEW All In: Texas weekend.

For more information go to starrcast.com.

Who’s the first official guest announced for Starrcast Texas this July? In the words of Tony Schiavone… "IT'S STIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNGGG!” That’s right — The Icon himself is headed to Arlington for Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet @Sting now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/DVEpbpNloq — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996