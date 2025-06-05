Shotzi says her spot in the Royal Rumble was given to Alexa Bliss, Triple H to be forced out?

– Former WWE star Shotzi has confirmed that her spot in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble was given to Alexa Bliss shortly before the match.

Shotzi said she wasn’t told that she was going to be in the Rumble until the day before the event, and after taking part in rehearsals was told she was no longer going to be in it while getting makeup done.

Shotzi said “She felt so bad and she came up to me after and was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. I didn’t even realize they were taking someone out to get me in’”

(source: Daria & Toni Unwrapped)

– Jonathon Coachman (via The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast) believes Triple H will be forced out of WWE within 18 months.

“We predicted that within 18 months, Triple H will not be running WWE anymore. I actually feel kind of bad for him because I’ve always really, really liked him.”