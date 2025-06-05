Seth Rollins says CM Punk is a bad dude, betting odds for Money in the Bank

– Seth Rollins made it clear he wants CM Punk out of WWE, expressing strong personal and professional disdain. “Punk is not good for what we do. He’s a bad dude. He’s not a good dude.” Rollins emphasized he’s had enough of dealing with Punk over the years: “I’ve dealt with CM Punk for far too long.” His frustration reached the point where he doesn’t even want Punk on his radar anymore: “This guy shouldn’t even be in my windspace.” Ultimately, Rollins didn’t hold back on his stance, saying bluntly: “I want him gone. I want him out of here.”

Source: Up & Adams

– Current betting odds for Money in the Bank:

* Seth Rollins is the clear favorite to win the men’s match, with LA Knight and El Grande Americano coming in 2nd and 3rd

* Naomi is the favorite to win the women’s match, with Roxanne and Alexa Bliss coming close at 2nd and 3rd.