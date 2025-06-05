Roxanne Perez the subject of online harassment, Adam Pearce responds (updated)

Jun 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

For context, Roxanne Perez has recently been the subject of harassment and much worse and someone also disturbingly invaded her privacy by posting her personal address online.

update: Someone made a Twitter account named “Is Roxanne Perez D3ad yet?” and sent several death threats to the new WWE RAW Superstar. The account also posted Roxanne’s alleged address.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Missy Hyatt

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal