Roxanne Perez the subject of online harassment, Adam Pearce responds (updated)

For context, Roxanne Perez has recently been the subject of harassment and much worse and someone also disturbingly invaded her privacy by posting her personal address online.

update: Someone made a Twitter account named “Is Roxanne Perez D3ad yet?” and sent several death threats to the new WWE RAW Superstar. The account also posted Roxanne’s alleged address.