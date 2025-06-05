Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) deletes alarming tweet

Fans on Twitter/X became concerned about former WWE star Priscilla Kelly aka Gigi Dolin after she posted the following message: “Maybe I should just kms? Don’t worry I’ll be face down ass up in the casket for you guys.”

Priscilla deleted the post and then wrote the following message…

“I tweeted out of hurt. I was being dark and sarcastic, not literal-but I understand it landed heavy.

Getting mocked and sexualized when you’re trying to rebuild something you love breaks a piece of you.

I’m not broken. But l’m also not bulletproof. Like most of you, I’m doing the best I can and my top priority right now is being creative, improving every day and having fun in wrestling again.”

Priscilla also removed the follow-up post.