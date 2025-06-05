Prime Video publishes final trailer for John Cena’s Heads of State movie

Prime Video released the final trailer for the Heads of State movie, featuring John Cena in one of the leading roles.

The film is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President, played by Cena, and the UK Prime Minister, played by Idris Elba, who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world — if they can work together.

It features an all-star ensemble cast and joining Cena and Elba are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine.

It is directed by Ilya Naishuller on a screenplay by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query.

Heads of State arrives July 2 exclusively on Prime Video.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996