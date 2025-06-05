Nick Aldis makes announcements for tomorrow’s Smackdown (video)

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis has just announced that every competitor in both this Saturday’s men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches will be on tomorrow night’s Smackdown.

Plus, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss & Stephanie Vaquer will face Namoi, Roxanne Perez & Giulia in a 6 women’s tag team match.

And, Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will confront WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul one last time.