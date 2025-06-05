London mayor: “I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has once again expressed his desire for London to host WrestleMania, making a plea to Triple H while speaking to CNBC:

“I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London, Triple H if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London.”

“If WrestleMania came to London, my message to the team there is that we wouldn’t just have a great weekend, we’d have a festival, of you know, legends in WrestleMania coming to London, current stars, but also future stars as a well, it will open a completely new market for them as well.

“I think the potential has not been reached in terms of WrestleMania. We are the sporting capital in my view, of the world. And WrestleMania wants to expand, the obvious place to come is London.”

(source: CNBC)