Kevin Owens comments on his future, The Young Bucks has interested in buying PWG, Flair tweets

– The Young Bucks have discussed buying PWG and starting their own indie.

“Me and Nick have talked about it a lot. We’ve talked about buying PWG and reopening. We’ve talked about starting our own indie. We’ve talked about a wrestling school. I don’t know. In the next few years, though, if we’re gonna do something, it’ll probably happen in the next few.”

(Source: Matt Jackson | Never Not Jet Lagged)

– Kevin Owens doesn’t know if he will return to the ring after fully recovering from neck surgery.

“It would be, not arrogant, but wrong to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring. I don’t know if it’s true.”

(Source: Interview with Bernard Colas)

– Ric Flair via X:

I Try To Be Nice To Everybody. God Only Knows That I’ve Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor In One Year Than People Have In A Lifetime. I Tried Being Nice, And This Is My Last Message To Everyone. I’ve Got More Money Than I’ve Got Time. Go F Yourself Haters. No Comment Needed. Live With It! Actually Learn To Love It! Get Back To Me Again When You Make 3 Million Dollars A Year At The Age Of 76. That’s What FAMOUS Gets. And By The Way, I Don’t Recognize Anyone In This Conversation Who Is Famous.