Henry says McMahon wouldn’t have fired R-Truth, Nash says Bron Breakker will become a huge star

– Mark Henry Says Vince McMahon would have never fired R-truth.

When Busted Open co-host Bully Ray asked whether Vince McMahon would have ever released Truth, Henry said the response was immediate.

“Not in a million years,” Mark Then Explained that the former WWE Chairman “liked R-Truth more than a lot of others.” Truth had an unmatched ability to make Vince laugh, which kept him in good standing no matter what was happening in the company.

– Kevin Nash (via Kliq This) says Bron Breakker will become a huge star in WWE with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

“It elevates him because he’s seen in that main event bracket. Bron is learning from a standpoint of sitting in the TV production room as they’re putting together what they’re going to do.

He’s in there with Heyman and Rollins. To be under that learning tree is good for him.”