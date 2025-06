Endeavor purchases shares of stock from Vince McMahon

Endeavor just bought 1,579,080 shares from Vince McMahon for around $250 million. If McMahon hasn’t made any other moves since September 2024, he still owns 6,442,325 TKO shares.

That means his stake drops from about 4% to 3% of the company… not signs of someone wanting the company back.