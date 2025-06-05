Elayna Black posts a new announcement video, update on Wrestlemania 42

Former WWE star Cora Jade aka Elayna Black has a new announcement video posted for something on June 14th.

– TKO is planning to replicate the full WrestleMania 41 weekend layout for Mania 42, using the same venues, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Convention Center, and T-Mobile Arena.

WWE is also aware of the backlash surrounding the WrestleMania 42 announcement.

(source: WrestleVotes)