Deonna Purrazzo expresses an interest in becoming a producer

During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo discussed interest in becoming a producer and working behind the scenes once she concludes her in-ring career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Absolutely (I’d like to be involved behind the scenes after my in-ring career). I don’t think I’ll ever be able to give wrestling up completely and I think that just through all my experiences and every company I’ve worked with and just, again, the body of work I’ve created, I think I have a lot more to give to a younger generation coming in and I would love to be a producer and help put matches together and things like that.”