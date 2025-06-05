AJ Lee on the red carpet (photo), WWE didn’t want talent wearing R-Truth shirts on TV
– AJ Mendez walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. She met up with Aimee Garcia for a few photos:
AIMEE COMES FIRST screened at The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival! @ScrappyHeartPro @Aimee_Garcia @LALIFF pic.twitter.com/kU6LuPwMJ4
— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) June 4, 2025
– WWE didn’t allow any talent to wear R-Truth shirts on this week’s episode of RAW following his release announcement.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/Pne4LtycM8
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 5, 2025
(source: WrestleVotes)