AJ Lee on the red carpet (photo), WWE didn’t want talent wearing R-Truth shirts on TV

Jun 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Getty Images/JC Olivera

AJ Mendez walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. She met up with Aimee Garcia for a few photos:

– WWE didn’t allow any talent to wear R-Truth shirts on this week’s episode of RAW following his release announcement.

(source: WrestleVotes)

