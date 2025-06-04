WWE News and Notes

Jun 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne on Mariah May’s WWE debut:

“Oh look, another new flavor of the month”

– Despite online rumors that WWE could be finishing up with AJ Styles, he is reportedly currently scheduled for regular Raw tapings.

(Source: PWInsider)

The Miz has the most losses out of any WWE Superstar in History with 1356.

– Yesterday marks one year since Judgement Day’s Finn Bàlor has won a singles match on WWE Television.

His last win was on the June 3, 2024 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he defeated Dragon Lee in 8 minutes.

