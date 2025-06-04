WWE LFG winner Tyra Mae Steele makes NXT TV debut

Tyra Mae Steele, one of the two winners of the WWE LFG reality series, made her NXT television debut last night on CW.

In a backstage segment, Arianna Grace interrupted her and wondered if the gold medals that Steele has were indeed of real gold. That was enough for Steele to decide who her first opponent would be.

The Olympic gold medalist eventually won her first match, pinning Grace with a German suplex.

Real name Tamyra Mensah-Stock, she is an Olympic gold medal winner from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has a score of other gold medals from other competitions in the 68kg division.

