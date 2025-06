TODAY on #WWESpeed!@KitWilson_PD and @humberto_wwe battle it out to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament pic.twitter.com/lLBWRAjpOo — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2025

Berto defeats Kit Wilson in the men’s WWE Speed Title tournament.

Noam Dar vs Lexis King takes place on Friday.

Note: Joaquin Wilde was injured on Monday which is why he’s not in the tournament.