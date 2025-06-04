Update on WrestleMania 42 potentially taking place in Las Vegas

In May of 2025, it was reported that WrestleMania 42 will not taking place in New Orleans despite WWE’s announcement and a new location was to be determined. It was noted by NOLA.com that WWE “would rather hold next year’s event in Las Vegas.”

In an update on the story, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following during Wrestling Observer Live…

“As of today, they’re still not ‘confirmed’ for anywhere, but this morning, they cleared several hurdles that were in the way of WWE going to WrestleMania [in Vegas]. Vegas is apparently making a lot of concessions to clear the way for WrestleMania in Vegas and I was told that as of today, it is almost a done deal.”

“One of the issues, there were a couple of issues, was an issue with the stadium – this is not gonna be in the Sphere, it’s looking like it would be in the stadium. Apparently, there was an unannounced concert, but the concert was close enough to the planned date of WrestleMania that there was not gonna be enough time to set up, and the concert was unwilling to move. There was an issue with the convention center, which is where they were gonna do all of their whatever it’s called now (WWE World). I’m not sure what hurdles were cleared, but several were this morning.”

