Update on AEW’s Wardlow

According to a Fightful Select, Wardlow first suffered what is believed to be a labrum injury in the Spring of 2024.

During his hiatus, he was also involved in a car accident, which, while it “didn’t cause the injury made it worse.” Despite these setbacks, Wardlow landed what sources described as a “very appropriate and special” television role in early 2025 and has since been medically cleared to return to the ring.

However, his AEW comeback is being strategically timed. After Wardlow met with TK, “all parties agreed that it wouldn’t serve anyone well to just bring him back briefly and take him off again for the TV role.”

Fightful adds to the report Wardlow has a “significant amount of time left on his AEW contract and will not be leaving any time soon.”