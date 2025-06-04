Trick Williams to defend the TNA title on Friday, Mariah May signs multiple year contract with WWE

– NXT’s Trick Williams will defend his TNA World Championship against Elijah this Friday at TNA Against All Odds.

– Former AEW star Mariah May has officially signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

(Source: Fightful)

