Stalker arrested outside of WWE’s performance center (updated), 5/30 Smackdown viewership

– @NXTwithNaJee reports…

A legit Stalker was arrested outside of the PC tonight Multiple bags of evidence taken in by police officers…..I wish I was making this up yall…. YALL NEED HELP SERIOUSLY SMH — NaJee (@NXTwithNaJee) June 4, 2025

An alleged stalker reportedly targeting Liv Morgan was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday night, during an NXT taping.

The report was later corroborated by Fightful’s

Sean Ross Sapp, who confirmed that the individual had indeed been fixated on Morgan. Sapp added that WWE was aware of the threat and contacted law enforcement to handle the situation.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been made public.

– Smackdown on May 30th averaged 1.38 million viewers.

