Stalker arrested outside of WWE’s performance center (updated), 5/30 Smackdown viewership

Jun 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– @NXTwithNaJee reports…

An alleged stalker reportedly targeting Liv Morgan was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday night, during an NXT taping.

The report was later corroborated by Fightful’s

Sean Ross Sapp, who confirmed that the individual had indeed been fixated on Morgan. Sapp added that WWE was aware of the threat and contacted law enforcement to handle the situation.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been made public.

– Smackdown on May 30th averaged 1.38 million viewers.

