Notes on CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Lilian Garcia, and Kelly Kelly

– Lilian Garcia will serve as the ring announcer for ‘WORLDS COLLIDE’ this Saturday.

– CM Punk’s lips tattoo is actually the lips of AJ Lee so when he kisses his wrist he’s also kissing his wife.

– During an interview with The Wrestling Classic YouTube channel, former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly revealed she’s open to a short-term WWE comeback—especially if it means her children can see her wrestle.

– Kevin Owens (via Le10Sport) says he might never return to the ring after his latest injury in WWE

“It would be false to say right now that I’m absolutely ever going to return to the ring…or that I’m going to have more matches. I don’t honestly know that.”