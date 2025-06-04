Matt Jackson comments on the future of Being The Elite (BTE)

Matt Jackson recently opened up about the future of Being The Elite (BTE) and the possibility of branching into new creative territory. According to him, there have been internal conversations and even interest from within AEW itself. “I’ve actually been contacted recently by, I won’t say who it was, but someone high up in AEW about bringing it back, and I don’t know.” While he’s uncertain about a definitive return, the dialogue has reignited interest in reviving or reimagining the influential series.

Jackson revealed that the Young Bucks and their team have considered ambitious projects beyond weekly YouTube episodes. “We’ve actually discussed putting in real money and doing a movie… I don’t know,” he said, hinting at the scale and seriousness of their creative aspirations. Alongside potential fictional content, he expressed a strong interest in chronicling their journey in a more formal way. “It would be fun to do a documentary on everything too because there’s so much footage, hours and hours and hours of unused footage. Brandon has a whole library that nobody even is aware of.”

Over the years, they’ve built an extensive archive thanks to Brandon Cutler’s constant filming. “Me and Nick told Brandon for years, just shoot everything. Anything and everything. Even the things that are really taboo, like putting matches together, wrestlers who don’t have their masks on, we have all that stuff.” This behind-the-scenes material—often unseen by fans—was recorded with future storytelling in mind. “Hours and hours and hours of that, because I always knew that one day we would probably do some type of documentary on everything, on our lives, a proper documentary on our whole career.”

Despite the uncertainties surrounding what form these ideas might take—whether a BTE revival, a movie, or a documentary—Jackson made it clear he’s passionate about telling the full story of their careers. “That’s one project I would love to do before it’s over. We’ll see. I don’t know, I have a lot of big dreams.”

Source: Never Not Jet Lagged