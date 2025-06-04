Joaquin Wilde out of WWE/AAA Worlds Collide show after injury

There has been a change in one of the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide matches as Joaquin Wilde was injured during the WWE Speed tapings on Monday and was ruled out of the show.

Wilde was supposed to team up with Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee vs Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana in a six-man tag match but will now be replaced by Lince Dorado.

Wilde was knocked out during a match against Lexis King, with him writing on social media that he was never knocked out cold before.

The match was stopped and Wilde was helped out by the WWE medical team at ringside.

Wilde has since said that he’s doing okay now.

