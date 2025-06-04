JBL on R-Truth’s WWE exit: “I’m just surprised it ends so suddenly”

JBL expressed deep confusion and disbelief over WWE’s decision to release R-Truth (Ron Killings), calling it one of the strangest decisions he’s witnessed in the industry. “I don’t understand this with Ron Killings either. I mean, it’s the same perplexing thing to me. I thought it was a joke.” JBL recounted seeing Road Dogg’s reaction on social media and initially assuming the news was part of a storyline due to how unexpected it was. “Brian Armstrong (Road Dogg) had something on his Twitter… He goes, ‘I’m really bummed. I can’t believe they released R-Truth,’ or something like that. I looked it up and [thought] it’s got to be a storyline.”

He highlighted R-Truth’s recent success and relevance, especially his prominent role in major shows and merchandise sales. “I mean, the guy just main-evented Saturday Night’s Main Event. He’s selling a ton of merch. It’s absolutely perplexing to me. One of the most bizarre releases that I’ve seen.” JBL emphasized that despite being 53, R-Truth is in excellent shape and still moves like a much younger performer. “Ron, Truth, has had a great career, and of course, he’s still got years left. I know he’s 53 years old, I think is what I read on the internet, but he’s in tremendous shape. He’s a great athlete. He’s still just as athletic as, at least he looks like he is. I’m sure he doesn’t feel like he’s 28 years old, but he looks like he’s 28, he moves like he’s 28 again, he’s got years left, because he hasn’t aged. He doesn’t look like an older guy.”

JBL made it clear that R-Truth’s career is far from over and that he still has immense value to offer in the wrestling world or beyond. “He’s had a great run, and he’s not near done yet. He’s gonna make a ton of money somewhere. I don’t know where he goes, but he’s gonna.” He praised R-Truth’s charisma, intelligence, and versatility, underlining his unique ability to entertain and get over with audiences. “Ron is as entertaining a guy as there is. He’s gonna do fine. No run goes in perpetuity. I’m just surprised it ends so suddenly, and that it ended when it did.”

In a particularly thoughtful reflection, JBL highlighted the skill involved in R-Truth’s comedic persona, noting it takes real intelligence to portray such roles effectively. “He’s unbelievably talented. There’s nothing he can’t do. It takes a smart guy to play a dumb guy; that’s what they always say. Wrestling, the guys who played the dumb guys are usually very smart because they have to be smart to be able to play the dumb guy. Look at Santino Marella, a very smart guy who used the broken English together and make things happen. Killings is a very smart guy. He can get anything over.”

JBL concluded with optimism for R-Truth’s future, predicting even greater success ahead. “I would imagine he’s going to be a massive star, a bigger star. You’re right, a year from now? I’ll take that bet with anybody, a bigger star a year from now than he is right now.”

Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield