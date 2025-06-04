Eric Bischoff critical of Tony Khan’s recent comparison of AEW to Jim Crockett Promotions

Eric Bischoff responded critically to Tony Khan’s recent comparison of AEW to Jim Crockett Promotions and his continued framing of AEW as a direct rival to WWE. Bischoff began by acknowledging Khan’s intentions but pointed out a key flaw in his promotional strategy.

“I understand why he said it, but there’s a point where, and this is the part that I think Tony just doesn’t relate to, it’s how to get yourself over, how to get your company over, and how not to. How not to is to thump your chest and call yourself a challenger brand…”

According to Bischoff, Khan’s tendency to put AEW on a pedestal equal to or above WWE only serves to hurt the company, not help it. “All that does is draw comparisons and they’re not favorable to you.” He argued that instead of directly challenging WWE, AEW would benefit from humility and audience engagement.

He elaborated on how he would handle the situation if he were in Khan’s shoes:

“It’s better to put your competition over until you’re ready to compete. By that I mean if I was Tony in the situation that Tony’s in, I would be cheering WWE on and I’d be telling my audience that I’m going to do everything in my power to compete, and I’ll survive this, and it’s going to be fun. ‘Help me do it.'” Bischoff emphasized that success would come from connection and authenticity rather than confrontation. “Engage your audience, embrace the competition, don’t denigrate your competition when they’re like five or seven light years ahead of you.”

Source: 83 Weeks