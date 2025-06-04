Cathy Kelley attends the premiere of Ballerina (photos), Cora Jade on possibly going to AEW

– Cathy Kelley is attending the premiere of Ballerina.

Soon enough, @catherinekelley will not only be the best dressed person at the premiere of other people's movies, but on her own movies as well, and I can't wait for that day pic.twitter.com/uMrFBR8r4j — Giacomo (@DarkHorse0412) June 4, 2025

– Cora Jade expressed strong interest in potentially joining AEW, stating, “I would. I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there. I have a lot of friends there. I watch all the shows.” She emphasized her admiration for AEW’s approach to talent autonomy, saying, “I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do. I’m so much storyline and character and they are creatively free in that way.” When asked whether any talks with AEW had occurred, she noted the timing of her contractual obligations, explaining, “My 30 days (just expired) so not yet. You never know.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show