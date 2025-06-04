Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins do weather in LA (video), Sheamus is optimistic about R-Truth (video)

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins doing the weather report for KTLA morning news:

NEW: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins takeover the 7-Day forecast Via "Ktla_entertainment" on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Gm3TXN1glh — Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) June 4, 2025

– Sheamus stopped by The Pat McAfee Show and opened up about the recent WWE departures of R-Truth and Carlito.

He shared his optimism about R-Truth, saying:

“There’s no way Truth’s not gonna come back at some stage, I’m sure you’ll see him again”

Both R-Truth and Carlito have confirmed their exits from WWE, but it sounds like the door isn’t closed for a return.

