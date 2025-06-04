Bear Bronson: “I do believe I hit a point in AEW where I felt complacent”

Bear Bronson opened up candidly about his emotional and professional journey leading up to his departure from AEW, revealing the internal conflict he faced between gratitude and ambition. Reflecting on his time in the company, he admitted feeling a deep sense of stagnation despite still loving the wrestling business: “I believe, at this point in my career, I’m not going to say I ever fell out of love with wrestling, but I do believe I hit a point in AEW where I felt complacent.”

Part of this feeling came from the role he and his tag partner were placed in and the culture around them, where they were expected to simply be thankful for brief appearances. “Just with the role we were given and when you’re surrounded by a lot of people that pressure you to ‘just be grateful. Be grateful you’re getting used for that minute and 30 seconds.'” Over time, this led to a false sense of contentment, which masked his underlying dissatisfaction. “You kind of put yourself in this mode of forcing yourself to be happy with what you’re doing.”

This disconnect grew especially strong when he saw close friends rise to greater heights. “I’m looking at my best friends becoming world champions and my peers chasing the things they want, but I have a lot of people looking down on me saying, ‘Just be happy you’re used at all.’ That kind of gets to you, ‘I am happy,’ even though you’re not.” He acknowledged the opportunity AEW gave him and didn’t take it for granted. “The truth is, having a job with AEW, that is something people would kill for. I’m still grateful that over the past four years I’ve gotten to grow with AEW. Good experiences, bad experiences. I went through a serious growth period.”

However, Bronson struggled with the creative direction of his tag team after being rebranded. “AEW changed us from Bear Country to Iron Savages. That is something where I felt like I was being a follower and not a leader.” He admitted to being too open to ideas without pushing back. “I’m the type who, if someone throws out an idea, I’m open-minded, so I never gave push back on that.” Despite receiving a steady paycheck, the passion wasn’t there anymore. “It’s a weird period in my life where I’m making this money, I’m on salary, I have a guaranteed check, but my passion isn’t there.”

His wife’s success reinvigorated his love for wrestling. “Being on this journey with my wife and watching her succeed so early because she’s doing it the way she wants to do it with her unique character and ability… she made me fall in love with wrestling all over again and made me realize what is important.” That sparked reflection: “I had grown more bitter… I thought, ‘Why am I not doing this? Why am I following what these people say and not taking a gamble?'”

Feeling boxed in creatively, he asked AEW’s office about the future of Iron Savages. “I do feel like I was put in a box.” He recalled: “Right before I left, I had spoken to an office person where I asked them, ‘We’re being very good team players… Tony really likes the Iron Savages characters.'” While Tony Khan appreciated the gimmick, others didn’t share his enthusiasm. “He was kind of the only one that did. He loved the motorboating and all that.” Bronson did his best to perform: “I feel like I can take anything and try my best and have fun with it… ‘Great. I’m making my boss happy.'”

Still, he needed clarity about upward mobility. “I asked them, ‘Is this something that can grow bigger? Over the next year, can we rise up the card?’ They were very honest. Someone got back to me and said, ‘No, they just see this as an enhancement thing.'” That was the breaking point. “That’s when I was like, ‘Oh man, I gotta get the f*** out of here.’ That answered it.”

He echoed the mindset of legends: “CM Punk and Steve Austin say it; if you’re in this business and your goal isn’t to be a top guy… you shouldn’t be there.” His dream was always more: “Your dream isn’t to be the guy already in the ring and lose in 30 seconds… it’s to be the top guy.” So when he heard the truth, he knew: “I have to get the f*** out of here.”

Bronson holds no grudges: “That’s no knock on them… Tony Khan and AEW are not sitting at home thinking about Bear Bronson. I don’t blame them for that.” Instead, he’s taking time to regroup: “I need to pull back and when I do leave, I have to recollect.”

