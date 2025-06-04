Another WWE departure looming?

Jun 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

On the heels of WWE not retaining the services of R-Truth and Carlito, WWE has reportedly not offered Karrion Kross a new contract with his deal set to expire soon,

It was noted that Kross is currently in the final months of his contract, and despite a recent surge in popularity and his impressive work on WWE television, a new deal has not been offered at this time.

Kross was not given an opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.

Source Fightful Select

2 Responses

  1. What? says:
    June 4, 2025 at 7:16 pm

    This would be a travesty

  2. art123guy says:
    June 4, 2025 at 7:55 pm

    @What?–Would it? WWE has no idea what to do with him. Seems like he’d be better off elsewhere.

