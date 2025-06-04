Another WWE departure looming?
On the heels of WWE not retaining the services of R-Truth and Carlito, WWE has reportedly not offered Karrion Kross a new contract with his deal set to expire soon,
It was noted that Kross is currently in the final months of his contract, and despite a recent surge in popularity and his impressive work on WWE television, a new deal has not been offered at this time.
Kross was not given an opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.
Source Fightful Select
This would be a travesty
@What?–Would it? WWE has no idea what to do with him. Seems like he’d be better off elsewhere.