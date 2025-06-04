AEW Fyter Fest Coverage

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Mission Ballroom

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Will Ospreay. Schiavone airs footage of Ospreay and Swerve Strickland brawling in the parking lot during last week’s Dynamite, and then Ospreay says that was embarrassing. Ospreay says he has been friends with Strickland for twelve years, and then says Strickland and Adam Page hate each other. Ospreay says Jon Moxley is the enemy, and he wishes they could put aside their differences for one night to get the title back. Ospreay says if Moxley hates what AEW has become, then he can piss off, and says the only thing that sucks about AEW right now is that Moxley is the World Champion. Ospreay says he will play a part in Page getting the World title back, and then says maybe Strickland is a threat as well. Ospreay says he would take a bullet for Strickland, but he would take a bullet for AEW first. Ospreay challenges Strickland to a fight next week, but he is interrupted by Action Andretti and Lio Rush.

Andretti tells the crowd to shut up, and then Rush says Ospreay is doing a lot of yapping. Rush says he has some pent up anger and a point to prove, because he thinks the worst thing about AEW is Ospreay. Ospreay says he would love to help Rush get that anger out and challenges him to a match.

—

A video promo airs from Mark Briscoe. He says he got caught in Moxley’s Bulldog Choke last week, which happens. Briscoe says his son asked him if he quit, and he said no. Briscoe says he is going to line his kids up in front of the TV so they can watch him beat Moxley.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Mark Briscoe

They lock up and go into the ropes. Moxley goes to the floor, but Briscoe clotheslines him as he gets back on the barricade. Briscoe follows with chops on the outside before Moxley gets back into the ring. Moxley comes back with shots into the corner, but Briscoe counters into a rear chin-lock. Moxley gets free, but Briscoe delivers quick shots. Briscoe runs hthe ropes, but Moxley drops him with a kick to the face. Moxley gouges Briscoe’s face in the corner, and then grinds his arm into Briscoe’s face in the ropes. Moxley chokes Briscoe over the bottom rope and follows with a corner clothesline. Briscoe comes back with a shot to the midsection and sends Moxley to the floor before delivering a scissor kick through the ropes. Briscoe stomps on Yuta’s hand on the apron and goes for a cannonball on Moxley, but Moxley dodges and Briscoe hits the floor. Shafir distracts the referee as Yuta slams Briscoe into the ring post. Briscoe has been busted open, and Moxley puts him in a chair against the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley bites Briscoe’s head in the corner and then drops him with a back-body drop. Moxley goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Briscoe comes back with chops, but Moxley answers with elbow strikes. Briscoe lands on his feet on another back-body attempt, and then delivers a few karate chops to Moxley. Briscoe sends Moxley to the floor and takes him out with a cannonball through the ropes. Briscoe gets Moxley back into the ring, and delivers a low lariat for a two count. They exchange elbow strikes and Briscoe takes advantage. Briscoe takes Moxley down, but Moxley comes back with a kick to the face. Briscoe comes back with another shot and goes for the Jay Driller, but Moxley counters with a clothesline. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Briscor counters with a clothesline of his own. Briscoe goes for the Froggy Bow, but Moxley coutners and locks in a rear choke. Moxley transitions into an arm-bar, but Briscoe makes it to the ropes. Briscoe rolls to the floor, but Yuta slams him into the ring steps behind the referee’s back. Shafir gets Briscoe back into the ring and Moxley goes after him, but Briscoe counters with a Death Valley Driver.

Briscoe delivers the Jay Driller and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two. Briscoe puts Moxley up top and goes for the Cut-throat Driver, but Moxley counters out and stomps Briscoe into the mat. Moxley applies the Bulldog Choke, but Briscoe gets to his feet and rolls into a cover for a two count. Moxley rolls back into the choke and chokes Briscoe out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—

A vignette airs for Mistico. He will return to AEW next week at Summer Blockbuster.

—

Mercedes Mone joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match

Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm (w/Luther)

Blue and Shirakawa start the match. Shirakawa dodges a kick and delivers an elbow strike. Shirakawa follows with a kick, and then slams Blue down with a side-Russian leg sweep. Storm tags in and double-teams Blue with Shirakawa. Storm goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Storm works over Blue’s back and goes for another cover, but Blue kicks out again. Shirakawa tags back in, but Blue clubs her in the back of her head and sends her to the corner. Blue delivers an elbow strike and Hart tags in. Hart delivers an elbow strike of her own, and then locks her in the Tarantula. Blue pulls Storm to the floor and slams her into the barricade. Blue and Hart double-team Shirakawa in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue takes Shirakawa to the corner and tags in Hart. Hart clubs Shirakawa in the back, but Shirakawa fights back with a few shots. Hart gains the advantage back as Blue takes Storm down on the apron. Hart delivers Old School, and then she and Blue double-team Shirakawa. Hart goes for the cover, but Storm makes the save. Storm takes Blue down, but Hart slams Storm down right after. Shirakawa delivers shots to Hart, but Hart slams her down by her hair. Hart puts Shirakawa up top, but Shirakawa delivers a right hand and drops her with a slingblade. Storm and Blue tag in, and Storm takes her down with a clothesline and a dropkick. Storm takes Blue down with a Thesz Press and follows with right hands. Storm slams Blue down as Shirakawa drops Hart with a spinning back first. Storm and Shirakawa go for a kiss, but Hart and Blue interrupt. Storm and Shirakawa deliver German suplexes and follow with hip attacks in the corners. Storm locks in a chicken-wing, and Blue taps out.

Winners: Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm

—

Lexy Nair interviews Ospreay backstage. She says his match against Strickland is confirmed for next week, and then MJF interrupts. MJF says Ospreay needs to stay out of Strickland and Page’s business. MJF says Ospreay can’t beat Page, and if Page wins the World title Ospreay never will. Ospreay says MJF is always thinking about himself and he has no chance of beating Page on his best day. MJF asks Ospreay how his son is doing, and then Ospreay grabs him and backs him into storage crates. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin walk up, and then MVP says they have other business tonight and wishes him luck in his match. Benjamin, MVP, and MJF walk away, and then Lashley and Ospreay stare each other down.

—

The Hurt Syndicate make their way to the ring.