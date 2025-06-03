WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk shows his respect to AJ Styles following their first match in 21 years.

– Joaquin Wilde was injured during his WWE Speed match that took place just before last night’s Raw against Lexis King, but he says he is ok:

Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries. pic.twitter.com/eotqPJt5G2 — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) June 3, 2025

– New match announced for World’s Collide, The LWO vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana

En #WorldsCollide, desde el Kia Forum en Los Ángeles, LWO representará a #WWE en una Lucha de Relevos Australianos frente a Aerostar, Mr. Iguana y Octagón Jr. de @luchalibreaaa ¡No te lo pierdas Este Sábado, EN VIVO y GRATIS por YouTube! https://t.co/RD36ySdgCd pic.twitter.com/W1ZjLNldD2 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) June 2, 2025

