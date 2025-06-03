WWE News and Notes
– CM Punk shows his respect to AJ Styles following their first match in 21 years.
#WWE pic.twitter.com/Pvumo8dmXF
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 3, 2025
– Joaquin Wilde was injured during his WWE Speed match that took place just before last night’s Raw against Lexis King, but he says he is ok:
Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries. pic.twitter.com/eotqPJt5G2
— Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) June 3, 2025
– New match announced for World’s Collide, The LWO vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana
En #WorldsCollide, desde el Kia Forum en Los Ángeles, LWO representará a #WWE en una Lucha de Relevos Australianos frente a Aerostar, Mr. Iguana y Octagón Jr. de @luchalibreaaa
¡No te lo pierdas Este Sábado, EN VIVO y GRATIS por YouTube! https://t.co/RD36ySdgCd pic.twitter.com/W1ZjLNldD2
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) June 2, 2025
– WWE posted:
Say hello to @Barbie @YaOnlyLivvOnce!
WATCH HER & @RaquelWWE on an all-new #RawRecap presented by @Fanatics.
@YouTube ➡️https://t.co/IUlxx6cVch
@ApplePodcasts ➡️ https://t.co/iB6kt4FBeQ
@spotifypodcasts ➡️ https://t.co/cQFpQ6bBan pic.twitter.com/AGmNy0mpu3
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2025