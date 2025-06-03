Update on Chris Jericho’s AEW return, Son of Paul Orndorff arrested, Bully Ray suggestion for John Cena

– Yahoo News: Chris Jericho.

“His Fozzy tour is over, he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone, a couple of TV shows. As far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now…I think he felt it was time for a break, so that’s that.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Bully Ray on Busted Open: “I’d put John Cena on television with a microphone and have him say, ‘I never liked R-Truth.



R-Truth was released because of me.

I said I am going to ruin wrestling, I am ruining it for you fans.

I know you love this guy.

I called The Rock, The Rock released R-Truth.’”