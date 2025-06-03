Triple H on Logan Paul earning his respect

Logan Paul had Triple H on Impaulsive. Mike Majlak asked him if he knew who Logan Paul was before he came to WWE. When the executives asked him about bringing Logan in he said “who the f*** is that”. He talks about how Logan Paul has earned his respect in the ring. He doesn’t give it to just any one. He gets celebrities saying they want to be a wrestler all the time, but they take that first bump and change their mind pretty quickly. Logan and Bad Bunny are two celebrities that have really earned his respect. Majlak asks about a possible Logan Paul vs Bad Bunny match. Logan responds with “You’re asking me? Come on bro, stop. Bad Bunny is a global music superstar, I’m a WWE superstar. Stop, stop Mike.” Paul praised Bunny’s ability to wrestle before reminding everyone that #WWE is his full-time job.

“Yes, his entrance in Puerto Rico, Backlash, that was one of the greatest entrances in WWE history. He can wrestle, that guy can wrestle. But come on, this is my full-time job, bro. What are you saying, bro? Come on, bro. I wrestle wrestlers. I’m just gonna put it like that. I wrestle wrestlers.”

When Majlak brought up the fact that Bunny trains with wrestlers like The Brian Kendrick and Adam Pearce, Paul conceded.

“Okay. Triple H, make it happen.”

Source: Impaulsive