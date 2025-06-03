Source: R-Truth turned down a sizeable pay cut to stay with WWE

Via X:

Yes. My sources tell me that R Truth was offered a substantial amount less to resign. IMO this is the beginning of “resetting” the contract lines. I get both sides not knowing what the amount was. We went through the same thing years ago at espn. Alot of talent was overpaid in the executives minds and they had to reset one deal at a time. My guess is R Truth knows whatever the number was that he can make more than that either on the indies like Cardona or at AEW.