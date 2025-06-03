Roxanne Perez remains optimistic about Cora Jade’s future

Roxanne Perez shared heartfelt thoughts on Cora Jade’s WWE release and reflected on their journey together, expressing deep admiration and gratitude for her former tag partner. “I absolutely love Cora so much. And, yeah, we definitely talked about making it to the WWE together before we even made it, and being able to share all of those moments that we were able to share together from her last (NXT) match, being to tag with me was really cool.” Perez became emotional recalling their bond, saying, “And I feel like, when I look back at my NXT career — oh, that kind of made me cry — I feel like, when I look back at my NXT career, I just see Cora and how much she helped me, how much she helped me with my character work, and to be comfortable with who I am.”

She noted how significant Jade’s presence was in her development, especially as she transitioned into a new role. “My heel turn was close to us teaming up again together.” Working closely with Cora allowed Perez to explore a new dimension of her on-screen persona: “So being able to do all of these promos with her and these backstages really brought out a different side of me and a more comfortable side, and a side that I had never really shown to the world or the crowd before.”

Despite Cora Jade’s departure, Perez remains optimistic about her future and encouraged fans to follow her journey. “So yeah, I absolutely love Cora, and it’s hard to do it without her now, but I know she’s gonna absolutely kill it in whatever she decides to do.” She concluded with a strong endorsement of Jade’s future under her former ring name: “I think everybody should definitely keep an eye on Elayna Black because she’s gonna do some really cool things.”

Source: New York Post Sports