Ron “R-Truth” Killings opens OnlyFans page, labels it as his new “Twitter blog!”

Ron Killings has hilariously opened an OnlyFans page, labeling it as his new “Twitter blog.”

The former R-Truth seems like he’s keeping his gimmick of confusing things, something that always got big laughs from fans inside the arenas.

“Welcome to my new Twitter blog. I may not only allow fans, but I am considering haters too (Mark Henry),” he wrote in the bio. “Feet pics in 30 days and maybe Big Jimmy.”

The 30 days seem to be when he is legally free from any WWE contracts.

Fans at Raw last night chanted for Truth during multiple matches, with CM Punk even acknowledging the chants after Raw went off the air.

“How dare you chant for someone who’s not here,” Punk said as a joke, obviously referring to the many times fans chanted his name when he was not around.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996