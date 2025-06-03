NXT Report 6/3/25 MARIAH MAY DEBUTS

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Coverage begins 8pm. Vic Joseph, Booker T and Corey Graves are on the call.

Tonight’s Card:

— Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey In A British Rounds Match

– Tyra Mae Steele vs. TBD

– Jacy Jayne Segment

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana For The TNA World Championship

— DarkState VS Chase U

We start the show with a highlight package, highlighting the title match tonight between Trick Williams defending against Mike Santana. Jacy Jane is highlighted. She is the new NXT Womens Champion.

Je’Von Evans comes out with Laredo Kid. North American Champion, Ethan Page heads out next. Page runs down Ricky Saints and and all his future contenders. Evans tells him he cost him his Smackdown debut. Just then Sean Legacy comes out. He says he gets the winner after Worlds Collide. The Vanity Project come out next and run down every one except Page. A brawl starts with the faces throwing Page and the VP to the floor and diving on them.

Match 1. DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin with Saquon Shugars) VS Chase U (Andre Chase, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors)

Dark State attack everyone to start. Chase U is outnumbered and outmatched. Cutler ends up pounding on Connors. Lennox tags in and lays the beating on further. Dixon tags in hot and evens up the offense on Lennox. Uriah tags in and he and Kale superkicks Griffin. Osiris then suplexes them both. They then land a triple powerbomb on Connors and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, DarkState

Ava sets up a 8 man tag later in the night. Trick is interviewed backstage. He says the title stays with him and he is the greatest thing that every happened to TNA.

Match 2. Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) VS Myles Borne (with Tevion Heights)

The first round starts off with Borne and Dempsey trading takedowns. Dempsey is quickly frustrated by being outwrestled by his stablemate. He finally takes Borne down with a head scissor into an armbar. Borne reverses a double underhook and gets a roll up to go up 1 to zero. There is no fall in the second round, but Dempsey injures Borne as time expires. It was a blatant cheap shot to the ribs. Dempsey is suplexes Borne to start the 3rd fall. Round 4 Dempsey attacks the ribs further. He uses knees to further damage. Borne fires back, but is in pain. He delivers a series of suplexes. They trade roll ups. Borne hits his dropkick and gets the pin.

Winner, Myles Borne

With the win, Myles Borne is released from being part of the NQCC. Dempsey refuses to shake his hand post match.

Izzi Dame cracks Brooks Jensen in the back with a chair and says he is out of the Culling. The others in the group look confused, but accept the decision.

Match 3. Tyra Mae Steel VS Ariana Grace

Grace shows little respect for Steel. Steel quickly makes work of Grace with a back suplex.

Winner by pinfall, Tyra Mae Steel.

Mike Santana cuts a promo backstage about challenging for the TNA World Championship.

Jacy Jane, the NXT Women’s Champion heads out with Fallon Henley and Jasmine Nyx. Jacy takes the mic and tells off the fans. She says Fatal Influence is on top where they belong. She has nuclear heat with her comments. Henley doesn’t seem totally thrilled with the exchange. Lainie Reid walks out as does Lola Vice. Out next, Jordynne Grace comes out and then Jaida Parker. Kelani Jordan and Lash Legend then come out. Everyone is talking smack. Thea Hail then rushes Lash from behind and a brawl breaks out. The screen goes dark and Mariah May has arrived. The crowd erupts. She tells everyone she is the next NXT Womens Champion. She said the women’s division just got a lot more glamourous.

Match 4. Je’Von Evans, Sean Legacy, Laredo Kid and Dragon Lee VS Ethan Page, The Vanity Project