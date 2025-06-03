Note on Carlito’s WWE departure, Stephanie Vaquer is ready for double duty, 5/26 Raw viewership

– According to the June 2, 2025 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez revealed that Carlito’s decision to go public before being officially written off television went against WWE’s long-standing internal protocol. The company typically keeps release decisions quiet until after finishing off a character on screen. Carlito confirmed the news with trademark sarcasm on social media: My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently ‘stealing money’ from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money.

– Stephanie Vaquer says she’s ready to work overtime at Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank in Los Angeles on June 7th:

– Raw on May 26th did 2,600,000 global views.

