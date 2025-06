Nick Khan selling TKO stock, viewership for AEW Collision, John Cena’s cat passes away

– WWE President Nick Khan has filed with the SEC to sell over $4.5 million in TKO stock.

As revealed in the filing, Khan intends to sell 28,557 shares of TKO stock. Based on current market valuation, the sale would yield approximately $4.5 million.

– AEW Collision on May 31 averaged 504,000 viewers; 0.18 P18-49 rating.

– John Cena’s cat Owen passed away