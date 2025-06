Mariah May posts photo after her WWE debut, matches announced for next week’s NXT

– Mariah May with her first post since debuting on NXT.

– Wrestle Votes reports that Mariah May will be getting a new name in NXT.

– Sean Legacy will face whoever the NXT North American Champion is next week for the Title

– Oba Femi vs Jasper Troy for the NXT Title is announced for next week.