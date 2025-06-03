Mandy Rose would like a conversation to iron things out with WWE

Mandy Rose recently expressed openness to a WWE return, especially if Triple H were to reach out. She stated, “I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things that may not have gone as planned in the past. I’ve never really been able to have a conversation with anyone (about her exit).” For her, the idea of closure and clarity around her departure is important, and she’s seeking that open dialogue with the company.

She emphasized that while she’s moved on in many ways, she’s still very much interested in clearing the air: “So I would love a general conversation to kind of iron that out. So there’s like closure in that sense.” However, any potential return would need to be worthwhile, especially from a financial standpoint: “It would have to really make sense for me to come back financially. I’m at a place where I’m able to travel wherever I want, whenever I want.”

Despite the freedom she enjoys now, she admitted there are parts of the WWE life that she misses, especially her fans and the career milestones she didn’t get the chance to achieve. “I know the schedule is very different. They’re not on the road as much as they used to be, so that’s really cool. But I do miss my fans.”

She reflected on the career path she was building, suggesting that her WWE run was cut short before she could fully realize her potential: “I miss the fact that obviously there’s a lot of untapped, I don’t even wanna say potential, because there was more than potential, but it’s like untapped, stuff that I obviously could do that I didn’t get to.”

Ultimately, she summed up her feelings with a sense of unfinished business: “And unfinished business really probably is the better word for that.”

Source: Card Player